Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona says they are targeting wins against Algeria and will bring their A-game in both of them.

The 30-year-old arrived in the country yesterday and went straight into camp as Zdravko Logarušić’s charges start plotting the Desert Foxes’ downfall as a group.

A confident Musona, who will lead in the Warriors in their quest to become the first team in over two to defeat the Algerians, said the plan is to try and win both games.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming games against Algeria,” he told The Herald.

“There isn’t much to say. We just have to do it, not to talk. We have to go there and try to play the game to win and, of course, when they come here we also have to aim to win.”

Continued the ‘Smiling Assassin’: “So we are going to do our best as a team. We just want to promise our fans that we are going to do everything we can to collect some points in these two games.’’

The Warriors take on their much fancied opponents first this coming Thursday in Algiers before hosting them at the National Sports Stadium on Monday.

