The country’s senior men’s national soccer team, the Warriors, have flew out of the country for Algeria just now.

They left the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airpot for Algiers, where they will take on Algeria on Thursday, aboard aboard a chattered plan.

Here is the Warriors squad on the plane;

Goalkeepers:

Elvis Chipezeze, Talbert Shumba

Defenders:

Tendayi Darikwa, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu, Victor Kamhuka, Adam Chicksen, Devine Lunga, Jordan Zemura, Jimmy Dzingai.

Midfielders:

Tafadzwa Rusike, Kuda Mahachi, Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona, Marvelous Nakamba, Terrence Dzvukamanja, King Nadolo, Ovidy Karuru.

Strikers:

Tino Kadewere, Prince Dube, David Moyo.

