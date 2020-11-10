The Zimbabwe Football Association’s refusal to endorse Ahmad Ahmad for the second term in office as the CAF president was down to the fact that the local football body is backing Patrice Motsepe.

Ahmad received the support of 46 of the continent’s 54 football associations ahead of the polls at an Elective Extraordinary General Assembly on March 12, 2021, in Morocco.

The endorsements were obtained via the continent’s six councils that include COSAFA, CECAFA, West Africa Football Union, Central Africa and North Africa.

However, Zimbabwe was among the eight countries that refused to back the Malagasy football administrator.

And according to the South African Football Association (SAFA), the Felton-Kamambo-led association, along with Sierra Leone, Botswana and Nigeria, has endorsed Mamelodi Sundowns president Motsepe who announced his candidacy on Monday.

The development highlights another chapter in the frosty relation between Kamambo and COSAFA President Philip Chiyangwa who is the campaign manager for Ahmad’s re-election bid in 2021.

