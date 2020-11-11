FC Platinum have announced the departure of Congolese defender Felly Mulumba who joined the club in February this year.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Zimbabwe champions didn’t reveal the reason behind the player’s departure but said the separation was mutual.

“FC Platinum takes the opportunity to announce the departure of Felly Tshiyoyo Mulumba who leaves on mutual separation.

” The defender served the club for a year. The club is grateful for his commitment and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” read the statement.

Mulumba was signed along with fellow countryman Ellie Ilunga. He didn’t feature in any game during his stay at Mandava as the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

