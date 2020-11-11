Young Mighty Warriors coach Ennie Konje has blamed her side’s 10-1 defeat to Tanzania at the COSAFA Women’s U17 Championship on the status of players in their opponents’ squad.

The gaffer believed the East Africans fielded an older team which worked against their plans.

Speaking after the game, she said: “We tried our best, but we only scored one goal.

“It was not our problem because these girls are very young and most of them are 15-years old.

“But I can’t say the Tanzanian girls are of the same age as our girls, there was no Fairplay.

“We used this tournament as a learning curve because the girls are still at school. We now know that we should bring people who are fit … When they were going for the ball, they didn’t have the power (to challenge).”

Tanzania completely dominated the whole game and went into the halftime leading 5-0. They scored their first goal as early as in the second minute.

Rudo Machadu secured the consolation for Zimbabwe in the 78th minute, but it was too little too late to make a come back as the East Africans went on to strike three times in the remainder of the game to win the match 10-1.

