Warrior defender Tendayi Darikwa believes the pedigree Algeria currently has done not intimidate them at all as because there is quality in Zdravko Logarušić’s side too.

The Nottingham Forest right-back is part of Warriors squad which flew out of the country last night for tomorrow’s potentially-explosive AFCON Group H qualifier against the Desert Foxes, who are on an impressive run of form which has seen them not lose a game for over years.

Despite that, Darikwa insists they are not afraid of their much fancied opponents.

“We know they have high-profile players who can single-handedly win games but we the Warriors and it’s not easy to pick points for us,” he said at yesterday’s training session at the National Sports Stadium.

“Part of history, between us, favours us and we have to use that to our own advantage.

‘’But, what is important is definitely to put everything in the game and see what we can extract at the end of the game,” he added.

