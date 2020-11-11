ZIFA has written to French club Stade de Reims, demanding the release of Marshall Munetsi for national duty.

The midfielder failed to join the Warriors squad for the back-to-back Afcon Qualifiers against Algeria this week after he reportedly picked up a knock.

Despite the said injury, the 24-year old played the entire 4-4 draw away to Lens on Sunday. The Ligue 1 side then wrote to ZIFA, informing the player will not travel to Zimbabwe for the international window.

Warriors manager Wellington Mupandare said they wrote back to Reims demanding that the French club release the player for assessment by the national team doctors.

“We have asked them to release the player so that he can be assessed by our doctors this side,” Mupandare told NewsDay.

Should Reims heed the request, Munetsi is likely to fly straight to Zimbabwe as he will no be able to get into Algeria due to travel restrictions in the North African country.

