Zimbabwe will face Algeria in the Afcon Qualifiers tonight.

The Warriors squad arrived in the North African country on Wednesday morning.

The team left Harare the previous night, aboard a chartered plane, and touched down around 7 am. They are camped at a hotel in Cheraga, a suburb of the city of Algiers.

Here are the details you need to know about the game.

Competition: CAF Afcon Qualifiers, Group H, Matchday 3

Date, Kick-off times & Venue

12 Nov, 9 pm CAT at 5 July 1962 Stadium, Algiers

TV & Stream Info

Unfortunately, the match will not be available on SuperSport TV due to broadcasting rights issues at CAF.

No streaming service is currently available but Soccer24 will post live updates of the match.

Match Officials:

Referee: Alioum Alioum (Cameroon)

1st Assistant: Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue (Cameroon)

2nd Assistant: Sanda Oumarou (Cameroon)

Warriors Team News:

Twenty-one players travelled to Algeria for the game. The team held a full training session on Tuesday before their departure and had another one on Wednesday evening at the match venue in Algiers.

Goalkeepers: Elvis Chipezeze, Talbert Shumba

Defenders: Jimmy Dzingai, Alec Mudimu, Jordan Zemura, Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga, Tendai Darikwa, Adam Chicksen, Victor Kamhuka.

Midfielders: Ovidy Karuru, Tafadzwa Rusike, Kuda Mahachi, Knowledge Musona, Terrence Dzvukamanja, King Nadolo, Marvellous Nakamba, Khama Billiat

Strikers: Tino Kadewere, David Moyo, Prince Dube.

Algeria Squad:

Goalkeepers: Rais Mbolhi, Azzedine Doukha, Alexandre Oukidja.

Defenders: Mohamed Fares, Youcef Atal, Aissa Mandi, Djamel Benlamri, Ramy Bensebaini, Mehdi Tahrat, Réda Halaïmia

Midfielders: Mehdi Abeid, Mehdi Zerkane, Sofiane Feghouli, Adlène Guedioura, Ismaël Bennacer, Haris Belkebla, Farid Boulaya

Forwards: Riyad Mahrez, Adam Ounas, Saïd Benrahma, Baghdad Bounedjah, Andy Delort, Karim Aribi, Yacine Brahimi.

Head-to-Head Stats

Nothing much separates the two teams in their previous meetings. In the last four encounters, both Zimbabwe and Algeria have come out with similar sets of results.

ALGERIA vs Zim: 1 W/ 2 D / 1 L

ZIMBABWE vs Algeria: 1 W/ 2 D / 1 L

Form in the last 5 games across all competitions

Algeria: 3 W/1 D/ 1 L

Zimbabwe: 2 W/ 3 D/ 0 L

About Group H

The group is made up of reigning African champions Algeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Algeria currently lead in the pool after picking up six points while the Warriors follow in second with four.

Group H Standings:

Comments

comments