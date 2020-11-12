Staunch Warriors fan and Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association Organising Secretary Chris ‘Romario’ Musekiwa has urged the nation to rally behind the team when they take on Algeria tonight.

Zimbabwe clash with Desert Foxes in an AFCON Group H qualifier at the Stade du Juillet 1962 tonight and Romario says the support of the nation is of paramount importance as Zdravko Logarusic’s charges go into battle.

In a statement, Musekiwa said: “

We urge the entire nation to solidly rally behind our gallant Warriors as they go into battle against the against the reigning African champions tonight and the reverse fixture at the National Sports Stadium on Monday.

We encourage all soccer loving fans to use various social media platforms to motivate inspire and cheer up our boys .The Warriors are raring to go and looking forward to a great game we implore them to go into battle with a winning mentality they must not been intimidated by big name players in the Desert Foxes we have equally gifted stars who are good enough to fight to the bitter end and achieve the desired results.

We fear not it will be 11 vs 11 all our strikers should convert every scoring opportunity into goals and take control of the game. An early goal will unsettle the hosts .We have faith and confidence in the team assembled by coach Loga. Team work, dedication and staying focused will be key attributes to our success.”

