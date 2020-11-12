Follow our live coverage of the Afcon Group H Qualifier between Algeria and Zimbabwe.

Latest:

52′ Algeria slowly emerging after early spells of Zim dominance.

48′ Cornerkick taken short but Zim clear their lines.

48′ Hadebe with a timely block on a dangerous cross to concede to cornerkick.

48′ Musona with another brilliant cross but gets no takers as the ball rolls out in front of the goal.

47′ Freekick to Zim in Algeria half, Musona whips it into the box, cleared for throw in.

46′ Zim Sub: Goalkeeper Shumba replaces injured Chipezeze.

HT

Algeria 2-0 Zimbabwe

45′ Bounedjah breaks away as he tries to reach a through ball, Chipezeze reacts quickly and reaches for it first but gets a nudge on his knee.

43′ Algeria comes again but Mudimu does well to intercept a through pass and thwart the danger.

42′ Goal!!! Sofiane Feghouli with a free header after meeting Mahrez’s cross.

39’Zim tries a build-up from their half but the move is stopped after Musona’s handball.

35′ Zim trying to come back into the game but are continuously losing the ball.

31′ Goal!!! Bounedjah mops home a spill from Chipezeze who had parried away Sofiane Feghouli’s low drive.

30′ Bounedjah comes again but his lame short is easily collected by Chipezeze.

29′ Mudimu with a timely interception inside to thwart Bounedjah who had broke away.

26′ Zimbabwe still in the shadows as Algeria continue to dominate the play.

24′ Algeria takes the freekick but the ball hits the wall.

22′ Mudimu concedes a freekick on the age of the box. Gets a yellow card for dangerous play.

21′ Algeria with another dangerous build-up into the box, Mudimu does well to shield away Brahimi as he shepherds the ball out for a goalkick.

17′ Kadewere with a big chance as his header goes just a little over after meeting a brilliant ball-in from Musona.

17′ Freekick to Zim in Algeria half after a handball, Musona behind it.

12′ Algeria plays the cornerckick short, a cross is whipped in, Chipezeze punches the ball away but is impeded. Referee blows for a freekick.

12′ Algeria breakaway with a dangerous move but Hadebe stands his ground and blocks the ball for a cornerkick.

7′ Algeria retaining more possession but still to create a chance.

5′ Algeria with a patient build up but the intended through pass finds nobody and Chipezeze collects.

3′ Freekick to Zim in Algeria half, ball sent into the box, Khama is at the end it, but his shot from an acute angle is blocked by the keeper. First chance of the game.

2′ Kadewere receives the ball upfront, runs into the box but he dispossessed.

1′ Algeria gets the game underway.

Algeria XI: R. Mbolhi (GK), R. Halaimia, A. Mandi, M. Tahrat, R. Bensebaini, I. Bennacer, M. Abeid, S. Feghouli, R. Mahrez (c), Y. Brahimi, B. Bounedjah.

Zim XI: E. Chipezeze (GK), T. Darikwa, A. Mudimu, T. Hadebe, D. Lunga, J. Zemura, M. Nakamba, O. Karuru, K. Musona (c), K. Billiat, T. Kadewere.

Comments

comments