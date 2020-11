Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has named the starting eleven to face Algeria tonight.

The Desert Foxes will host Zimbabwe at 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algiers in the Afcon Group H Qualifiers. Kick-off is at 9 pm Zim time.

Here is the Starting XI:

Elvis Chipezeze, Tendayi Darikwa, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Devine Lunga, Jordan Zemura, Marvelous Nakamba, Ovidy Karuru, Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Tino Kadewere.

