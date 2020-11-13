The Algeria FA want their national team, the Desert Foxes, to spend more time in Zimbabwe before the Afcon Qualifiers – Group H game on Monday afternoon.
The North Africans are expected to arrive in Harare on Friday night, twenty-four hours after their 3-1 victory over the Warriors in Algiers.
FAF boss Kheireddine Zetchi told ENTV: “We’re going to prepare well for the return leg in Harare on November 16th. We will be travelling tomorrow morning (today) at 10:00 am. We hope to come back with a good result.”
Algeria will have two days of full training sessions in Harare before the matchday on Monday. Kick-off is at 3 pm.
The Warriors only arrived in Algeria a day before the Thursday’s encounter and held one evening training session before the game.