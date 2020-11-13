The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) have announced forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement from the association read: “The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with the coronavirus, after his test came positive.

“The player does not suffer from any symptoms. The other members of the team tested negative. Salah underwent the medical protocol after the team’s doctor coordinated with his English club. In addition to his isolation inside his room and also isolating all his contacts.”

Salah’s positive test is another blow for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who is already facing a defensive crisis with the loss of centre backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, potentially for the remainder of the season.

