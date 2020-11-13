Tapuwa Kapini has lept into the defence of goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze following the team’s 3-1 defeat to Algeria in the Afcon Qualifiers on Thursday.

Chipezeze spilt the ball into the path of Baghdad Bounedjah who mopped it in to open the scoring in the 31st minute.

The keeper also conceded the second goal just before the break, though there was nothing he could do to stop Sofiane Feghouli’s free header.

He picked a knee injury and was replaced by Talbet Shumba at half-time.

Responding to claims from a section of fans, Kapini said the whole team should be blamed instead not the keeper only.

The former Warriors captain posted on his Facebook: “Asi Chipezeze atamba ega nhasi here, nekuti munhu wese akungoti Chipezeze Chipezeze.” (Was Chipezeze playing alone in the game? Because he is the only one getting all the criticism.)

Only a few players managed to pull up in the match with the majority failing to coordinate. The first two goals were a result of poor marking as Algeria got too much space for the build-ups.

Upfront, Tinotenda Kadewere who scored the Warriors’ consolation, missed a couple of glorious chances while Khama Billiat was not at his usual best.

