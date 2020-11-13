Tinotenda Kadewere scored the consolation for Zimbabwe in the 3-1 defeat to Algeria on Thursday.

The striker started in the game and missed a couple of glorious chances before he controversially found the back of the net in the 79th minute.

Kadewere netted the goal from an open offside, but the flag stayed down.

The effort attracted little outrage from the opponents who were three up and dominating the pace at that moment.

Algeria’s goals come from Baghdad Bounedjah and Sofiane Feghouli in the first half and Riyad Mahrez after the break.

