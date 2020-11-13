The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has confirmed that national broadcaster, ZBC TV, will show the Warriors’ Afcon Qualifier – Matchday 4 encounter against Algeria on Monday afternoon.

The game is scheduled for National Sports Stadium in Harare. No fans will be allowed to enter the venue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No stream services have been confirmed so far but for those based outside the country, they can follow live updates here on Soccer24.

Kick-off is at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the national team is expected to leave Algiers, where they played a match on Thursday, at 11 am and touch down in Harare at 8 pm tonight. The squad will go straight into camp to prepare for the Monday’s clash.

