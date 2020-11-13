Zimbabwe’s U17 players have been presented with an opportunity to visit Spain and experience how academy teams work in La Liga.

The annual trips are being arranged by La Liga, in collaboration with the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA).

The selected players will be picked at the COSAFA U17 tournaments where Zimbabwe takes part in both men and women editions.

LaLiga Southern Africa Managing Director, Marcos Pelegrin, said: “We have a lot planned for this collaboration from leadership, marketing, and training perspective. It’s going to make a real difference on the ground for players and fans.”

Zimbabwe’s women U17 was among the five teams that played at this year’s edition which is underway in South Africa.

The men’s team will also feature in their competition which will be played later this month.

