ZIFA have announced that FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari will replace the injured Elvis Chipezeze.

Chipezeze injured his knee in the first half of the 1-3 defeat to Algeria on Thursday and had to be replaced by Talbert Shumba.

”Elvis Chipezeze will be replaced by @FCPlatinum ‘s Petros Mhari in the Monday game vs Algeria.

The Warrior twisted his knee in the first half of our 1-3 loss to Algeria and was replaced at half time by Talbert Shumba. Chipezeze’s knee will be scanned today,” announced ZIFA on their Twitter handle.

Zimbabwe host Algeria in the return game at the National Spots Stadium on Monday.

