Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has explained why he didn’t use Prince Dude in the 3-1 loss against Algeria on Thursday.

The in-form Tanzania-based striker sat out for the entire match with the gaffer preferring to use Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Tino Kadewere and David Moyo, who plays in the Scottish League.

Dube has been in fine form for his Tanzanian team, Azam, where he has scored seven goals and provided five assists in ten games.

Speaking to the Herald, Logarusic explained that he considered the level of the game the other strikers play is higher than that of Dube.

He said: “You know Prince (Dube) is in form but put yourself in my position. You have Khama (Billiat), Knowledge (Musona), Tino (Kadewere) there …

“Definitely, his (Prince’s) chance will come.

“You also have David Moyo so, if you are to be realistic, we have five for the same position, and all those are playing in bigger leagues, and they are doing well.

“I am not saying Prince is a bad player.

“He is still a young boy and can play well, but he should be patient a bit. The games he is playing in Tanzania are also pushing his profile, and confidence, so be rest assured he will play.”

The Warriors are back in action on Monday in the return fixture of the Afcon Qualifiers against Algeria.

The match is scheduled for National Sports Stadium in Harare. Kick-off time is at 3 pm.

