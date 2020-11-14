Sudanese officials will oversee the Afcon Qualifiers – Matchday 4, Group H fixture between Zimbabwe and Algeria in Harare on Monday.

Mahmood Ismail is the centre referee, assisted by Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim and Ahmed Nagei Subahi.

Elsiddig Mahamed El Treefe is the fourth official while Raoul Romain Arizaka Rabekoto of Madagascar is the match commissioner.

National broadcaster ZBC TV will broadcast the match live. No fans are allowed into the stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kick-off is at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, three officials from Zimbabwe will be on duty during the Matchday 4.

Norman Matemera will take charge of the Group J encounter between Equatorial Guinea and Libya on 15 November at the Estadio de Bata in Bata, Equatorial Guinea. He will be assisted by fellow countryman Thomas Kusosa and Namibia’s Mathew Kanyanga while another Zimbabwean, Brighton Chimene, will be the fourth official.

Comments

comments