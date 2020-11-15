Prince Dube says he is now targeting a move to one of the biggest leagues in Europe after managing to settle well at Azam in the Tanzanian top-flight.

The Warriors striker arrived in East Africa in August and has scored seven goals, and created five in the ten competitive games he has featured so far.

Speaking to the Sunday News, Dube said his biggest aspiration remains to play in Europe, particularly in England, France or Belgium.

“I have always dreamt of playing in those competitive leagues in Europe, be it France, Belgium and England,” he said.

“One day, I wish to go there and showcase my talent. I try to keep my head low, continue working hard, and if there is something solid, those things are for my managers to deal with.

“For now, I just want to focus on playing my football and do my best with every chance that I get to play.”

Before joining Azam, Dube was linked with two unnamed French teams, but negotiations were put on hold because the player was not able to travel to Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But interest in his services has continued to grow with the Warriors striker recently linked with a US$1m-transfer to Moroccan champions, Raja Casablanca.

And Dube said he would not mind making that move if the money is good.

“Nowadays football is about money, if I get a good offer, I can go there, the leagues in Egypt, Tunisia, it’s just the same as Europe,” he added.

Comments

comments