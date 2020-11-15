The Warriors held the final training session at the National Sports Stadium this morning ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Algeria.

Zimbabwe host the Desert Foxes after having played them three days ago in Algiers, in a contest which ended 3-1 in favor of the defending African champions.

The Knowledge Musona-captained went through their paces under the watchful eye of coach Zdravko Logarusic and his assistants Lloyd Chitembwe and Tonderai Ndiraya.

The only injury concern is that of Victor Kamhuka, who clashed with goalkeeper Talbert Shumba. He had to be attended to by the team doctors and was taken off the field.

They also practiced taking penalties, Musona with Tino Kadewere, Khama Billiat, David Moyo and Marvelous Nakamba taking turns from 12 yards.

Kick off is tomorrow at 3pm.

