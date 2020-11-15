Warriors and Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba says the loss to Algeria last Thursday is now in the past and whats now important is to focus on tomorrow’s return encounter.

Zimbabwe lost 1-3 to the Desert Foxes in Algiers despite playing well and creating a lot of chances but Nakamba insists focus is now on the return game at the National Sports Stadium, slated for tomorrow afternoon at 3pm.

“It’s good to be back at our home ground after such a long time. We just need to dust ourselves up, forget about Thursday’s result in Algeria and concentrate on the return leg at the National (Sports) Stadium. It has been long since we last played at the National Sports Stadium and I am looking forward to doing well for my country. We always do well at home and we hope to keep that spirit on,” Nakamba told The Sunday Mail.

The 26-year-old, who is the only player from Southern Africa in the English Premier League says donning the gold and green Warriors strip is a privilege.

“Playing for Zimbabwe is an honour and I always try and do my best for my country. The sad part is that our fans, who have missed us so much, will not be allowed to watch the game on Monday (tomorrow), but that is the protocol,” he said.



Zdravko Logarusic’s charges will conduct the final training session at the match venue this morning.

