Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has named the starting eleven to face Algeria in today’s Group H AFCON qualifier at the National Sports Stadium.

The match kicks off at 3pm live on ZTV.

Here is the line up chosen by the Croat;

Talbert Shumba, Jimmy Dzingai, Teenage Hadebe, Adam Chicksen,Jordan Zemura, Tafadzwa Rusike, Marvelous Nakamba, Knowledge Musona, David Moyo, Tino Kadewere.

