Warriors captain Knowledge Musona believes his side has worked on its mistakes from the previous game and is ready for the Afcon Qualifiers – Matchday 4 encounter against Algeria this afternoon.

Zimbabwe suffered a 3-1 defeat in the first fixture in Algiers on Thursday. They conceded the goals after a series of defensive blunders and the team also missed a couple of glorious chances at the other end which should have found the back of the net.

Speaking after the Warriors’ last full training at the match venue, National Sports Stadium, on Sunday, Musona said the morale is high in the camp.

“We have been training very hard trying to correct the mistakes that we made in Algeria,’’ he said.

“I think the guys have learnt (from their mistakes) and the only thing we need to do is to try and correct where we went wrong and to try to convert our chances.

“I think it will be a good game and we are ready.

“As you can see, everyone is smiling, and morale is high. I believe it’s a sign that everyone is ready to fight tomorrow (today) and to give the best.”

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

