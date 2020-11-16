Zimbabwe host Algeria in the 2021 Afcon Qualifiers this afternoon at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The match will happen behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the details you need to know about the game.

Competition: CAF Afcon Qualifiers, Group H, Matchday 4

Date, Kick-off times & Venue:

16 Nov, 3 pm CAT at National Sports Stadium

TV & Stream Info:

The national broadcaster, ZBC TV, will show the match live but it will not be available on SuperSport TV due to broadcasting rights issues at CAF.

Streaming services to be confirmed soon. Soccer24 will post live updates of the match.

Match Officials:

Referee: Mahmood Ismail (Sudan)

1st Assistant: Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim (Sudan)

2nd Assistant: Ahmed Nagei Subahi (Sudan)

4th Official: Elsiddig Mahamed El Treefe (Sudan)

Warriors Team News:

Twenty-one players are in camp, but there were changes to the team that travelled to Algeria for Thursday’s game.

Goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze is out of the clash after sustaining a knee injury in the previous fixture. FC Platinum’s Petros Mhari replaced him but is likely to sit out as a cover-up to Talbert Shumba.

Goalkeepers: Petros Mhari, Talbert Shumba.

Defenders: Jimmy Dzingai, Alec Mudimu, Jordan Zemura, Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga, Tendai Darikwa, Adam Chicksen, Victor Kamhuka.

Midfielders: Ovidy Karuru, Tafadzwa Rusike, Kuda Mahachi, Knowledge Musona, Terrence Dzvukamanja, King Nadolo, Marvellous Nakamba, Khama Billiat.

Strikers: Tino Kadewere, David Moyo, Prince Dube.

Algeria Squad:

Goalkeepers: Rais Mbolhi, Azzedine Doukha, Alexandre Oukidja.

Defenders: Mohamed Fares, Youcef Atal, Aissa Mandi, Djamel Benlamri, Ramy Bensebaini, Mehdi Tahrat, Réda Halaïmia

Midfielders: Mehdi Abeid, Mehdi Zerkane, Sofiane Feghouli, Adlène Guedioura, Ismaël Bennacer, Haris Belkebla, Farid Boulaya

Forwards: Riyad Mahrez, Adam Ounas, Saïd Benrahma, Baghdad Bounedjah, Andy Delort, Karim Aribi, Yacine Brahimi.

Head-to-Head Stats:

Algeria now hold the edge in the meetings with Zimbabwe following their victory in Algiers on Thursday. In the last five encounters, the Desert Foxes have won two and lost once. The other two matches ended in draws.

ALGERIA vs Zim: 2 W/ 2 D / 1 L

ZIMBABWE vs Algeria: 1 W/ 2 D / 2 L

Form in the last five games across all competitions:

Algeria: 4 W/1 D/ 0 L

Zimbabwe: 1 W/ 3 D/ 1 L

About Group H:

The group is made up of reigning African champions Algeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

The Desert Foxes currently lead in the pool with nine points and a win this afternoon will see them book their place at the Afcon finals set for Cameroon in early 2022.

The Warriors follow in second with 4 points, one ahead of third-placed Zambia.

Botswana anchors the group with one point.

Group H Standings:

