The Confederation of the African Football has barred FC Platinum coach Pieter de Jongh from sitting on the bench in all the team’s Champions League encounters in the 2020/21 season.

The Dutchman, who joined the club early this year, is not a holder of CAF A coaching license or a valid Pro license which is required for all coaches participating in the football body’s interclub tournaments. The coach only has a UEFA A license which he acquired in his home country Netherlands.

CAF’s ruling on de Jongh follows after the Platinum Boys requested an exemption to allow their head coach to sit on the bench in the coming campaign.

FC Platinum will face Costa do Sol of Mozambique in the preliminary round. The Zimbabwe champions will travel first for the first leg between 27-29 November before hosting their opponents in the following week.

Should they progress through to the second preliminary round, they will face the winner in the match between Plateau United of Nigeria and Tanzanian side Simba SC.

The team is the only representative for Zimbabwe in the inter-club competitions after Chibuku winners, Highlanders withdrew their participation in CAF Confederation Cup.

Comments

comments