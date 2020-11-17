Former Nigeria international Christian Obodo was kidnapped on Sunday after unknown gunmen dragged him for his parked car in the southern city of Warri.

The 36-year-old, who spent over a decade in Italy’s Serie A, had stopped to buy fruits not too far from his house.

Following his release on Monday, the ex-Udinese midfielder claimed the kidnappers blamed the Super Eagles’ 4-4 draw in the Afcon Qualifiers against Sierra Leone which saw them losing a bet.

Nigeria led 4-0 after 29 minutes but threw away the advantage and settled for a draw.

“It was really discomforting locked up in a hot car trunk for hours,” he was quoted as saying on Brila FM, as cited by Goal.

“The kidnappers were even telling me about how they lost money for placing bets on Nigeria to score in the second half.

“They didn’t hurt me or intimidate me, but I can’t understand the reason for anyone to want to put me through this sort of thing over again.”

The incident is the second time Obodo has been kidnapped in his hometown, with the first taking place in June 2012 while he played for Udinese.

Comments

comments