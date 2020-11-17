Some people do not understand the criteria used to appoint the captain of a football team, particularly a national team.

There is a misconception that the best player in the team is automatically chosen as captain- not always.

Knowledge Musona took over the Warriors captain’s armband from Kaizer Chiefs midfield linchpin Willard Katsande after the AFCON 2017 finals in Gabon despite years of being skippered by ‘Salt and Vinegar’ yet he (Musona) was arguably the best player in the team regardless.

Since he inevitably took over, he has shown great leadership qualities.

On Sunday, during the Warriors’ last training session before the Algeria game, when the team was practicing set pieces, he would be heard constantly reminding his teammates to position themselves in the right areas.

He swung in three set pieces in the box but none of his teammates connected as they insisted the ball wasn’t coming in the right areas.

“Saka mukunyatsoda rakaita sei?” (What kind of delivery do you want then?), the soft spoken skipper asked his teammates.

He was so serious and focused on set pieces when his teammates seemed to take them lightly, as if he genuinely believed that goals could come from them.

To his credit, both goals in yesterday’s crucial 2-2 draw with the Desert Foxes of Algeria, came from set pieces and he was involved.

After curling an exquisite free kick which rattled the cross bar, Musona got it right minutes later, another brilliant set piece which gave Algeria goalkeeper Rais M’bolhi no chance.

That goal was the difference between the Warriors throwing in the towel and having a some sort of hope going into the half time interval.

Prince Dube’s late equalizer, which secured a crucial point for the Warriors, also came from a set piece and the skipper was involved.

He swung in a corner kick, which was flicked by Ovidy Karuru and a lurking Dube connected on the blind side to half-volley home.

On top of that, the former Kaizer Chiefs man temporarily played at right back when impressive Tendayi Darikwa was sacrificed for Prince as Zdravko Logarusic brought the Azam striker to add firepower upfront.

Long live skipper!

