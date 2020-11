National men’s U17 team coach Tafadzwa Mashiri has named his squad for the COSAFA U17 tournament.

The Under-17 boys are now in Port Elizabeth, South Africa ahead of the tournament that will start from 19 to 29 November.

Zimbabwe are in Group A where they will meet South Africa on Saturday before completing their group matches against Eswatini on 24 November.

The top two teams, in each pool, advance to the semi-finals.

The two finalists will qualify for the 2021 Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations scheduled for Morocco.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Blessed Sibanda (FC Platinum Academy), Joseph Kaunda (Hwange Academy).

Defenders: Prosperity Gwaze (PE Academy), Nigel Musamba (Majesa Academy), Bekezela Mpofu, Alpha Chiwashira, Stephen Chatikobo (PE Academy).

Midfielders: Enasio Perezu (Pamushana High School), Hermish Charlie (LegendsAcademy), Talent Mwenga (Twenty 63 Academy), Alvin Dube (Twenty 63 Academy), Keith Muzengeza (Visionaries), Tapiwa Chakuchichi (BN Academy).

Forwards: Luther Munakandafa (Chiredzi Academy), Dylan Gumbe (Twenty 63 Academy), Luke Musikiri (PE Academy), Dylan Gumbe (BN Academy), Denzel Chikwanda (Twenty 63 Academy).

Technical team: Tafadzwa Mashiri, John Nyikadzino, Agent Sawu, Michael Madzivanyika, Chenjerai Dube.

