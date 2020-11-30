Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani could face a minimum three-game ban if the English FA found him guilty of posting a message with racial connotations on Instagram.

The 33-year-old Uruguay international came off the bench to score a brace and assisted Bruno Fernandes for the other goal in the 3-2 comeback win at Southampton on Sunday.

In response to a message of congratulations for his heroics in the game, Cavani said: ‘Gracias negrito.’

The term, which makes reference to race, translates directly as ‘Thanks black’. The post appeared shortly after the match and has now been deleted.

The English FA is now looking into the matter, and should he be found guilty, Cavani could be hit with a ban.

The case is similar to that of fellow countryman and Uraguay team-mate, Luis Suarez, used the same word in his on-field clash with United’s French defender Patrice Evra in 2011.

Suarez was subsequently banned for eight games and fined £40,000.

