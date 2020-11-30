FC Platinum will use the National Sports Stadium for their Champions League, preliminary round , second leg encounter against Costa do Sol of Mozambique.

The Zimbabwe champions were forced to find another venue after their Mandava stadium was declared unfit to host international games. Barbourfields in Bulawayo is not eligible to host CAF first tier games, and this left the club with no option than to use the National Sports Stadium for the home games in the inter-club competition.

“We are not going to Zvishavane, the team will be here (in Harare) for the duration of the week as you know that we are now using the National Sports Stadium for our Caf matches,” club spokesperson Chido Chizondo was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.

The match is on Saturday and FC Platinum are carrying a 2-1 advantage from the first leg played in Maputo last weekend.

