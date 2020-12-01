Warriors and Dynamos superfan Alvin ‘Aluvha’ Zhakata has been discharged after spending almost two weeks admitted at Harare’s Parirenyatwa hospital.

Aluvha was attacked by thugs in Chitungwiza last month and suffered three broken ribs which perforated his right lung, resulting in Pneumothorax.

Posting on Twitter, the superfan said: “(I am) Glad to share with you the good news that I have been discharged from hospital.

“The fight, however, is far from over, I’m still nursing three broken ribs, but the healing process can take place while I’m at home.”

Pic Credit: Twitter/Alvin Zhakata

