Baroka FC coach Matsimela Thoka has explained why Elvis Chipepeze has been benched in recent games having started in the team’s first three games of the South African top-flight season.
The Zimbabwean goalkeeper has sat out in the 1-0 loss to TTM and 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates over the weekend. Recently re-signed Oscarine Masuluke has been used instead.
Speaking to SowetanLive, Thoka, who was appointed the head coach a few weeks ago after the dismissal of Dylan Kerr, said no one is guaranteed a first-team spot in his team.
“What I see from the two boys [Masuluke and Chipezeze] is they give each other good competition and that’s what we want in the team,” said the gaffer.
“No one is guaranteed a starting position, everyone must work for his position. Overall I don’t have doubts about those two keepers.”
