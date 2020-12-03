Galatasaray have reportedly intensified their interest to sign Marvelous Nakamba in the January transfer window.

The Turkish giants have been linked with the Aston Villa midfielder for some time now and wanted to make a move in the summer transfer window but failed to take him on board.

According to Turkish news website, Dirilis Postasi, Nakamba, 26, is among the nine players coach Fatih Terim wants to sign next month. The switch to the Super Lig will be a loan deal.

It is also said Galatasaray will pay the Zimbabwean an 850,000 euro annual salary, almost half of what he is currently earning at Villa.

With lack of game time and too much competition at the EPL side, Nakamba will be forced to consider the loan deal in search for more minutes on the field.

He has only played a total of thirteen minutes in the league this season.

