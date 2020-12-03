Whenever Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic says that the only reason why Marvelous Nakamba is at Aston Villa is because he (Nakamba) is a quality player, I carefully listen to the Croat’s justification.

By Lawrence Mangenje

Not that I don’t believe Nakamba is a quality player, I do, but I’m just interested in hearing Logarusic’s side of the story and the reason(s) he gives for his point of view.

Naka, as the Aston Villa players fondly-refer to the soft spoken Warriors midfielder, is the only player from Southern Africa in the English Premier League.

The fact that he broke the nine-year wait for a Zimbabwean player to rub shoulders with the world’s best in the English top-flight is a remarkable achievement.

Unfortunately, his country-men use that as a reason to exert pressure on him. In fact, he was labelled as a “failure” in his debut season by some, despite statistics proving otherwise.

He was ranked in the top five of ball-winning midfielders in the 2019/20 Premier League season, an achievement which only those with objective football lenses can see and recognize.

Statistics, much like a woman’s bikini, may not reveal everything but those numbers are testament to the fact that Nakamba’s “failure” in England is somewhat exaggerated.

He might not be the best midfielder in the Premier League but he isn’t as bad as some believe either, which is why he should consider the Galatasarary loan offer to recharge his batteries.

I do not believe Nakamba has lost form, he was at some point in fine form; the 5-1 drubbing of Norwich at Carrow Road and the narrow 1-2 loss to Liverpool at Villa Park, among many examples.

What he has lost instead is confidence, something he can regain with a season long loan in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Galatasaray loan spell will offer him regular game time, something he was getting at Club Brugge before the switch to Villa.

What other confidence booster does a player need apart from game time?

Eden Hazard looks lost at Real Madrid, and is nowhere near the player he is capable of being, owing to recurring injuries. The bottom line is, he is not playing regularly, that is why he has low, if not no confidence at all.

What Nakamba simply needs is game time and he can get that at Galatasaray and later prove himself in the Premier League.

