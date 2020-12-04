Edmore Sibanda has been nominated for the Sports Personality of the Year and the Peter Ndlovu Footballer of the Year awards at the 2020 Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) – South Africa.

Sibanda, who plays for Golden Arrows in the DSTV Premiership, is battling for the Sports Personality of the Year accolade against SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo, rugby player Nyasha Tarusenga and mixed martial arts champion Themba Gorimbo.

In the Peter Ndlovu Footballer of the Year award, the Warriors goalkeeper is up against his team-mate Knox Mutizwa, Baroka skipper Elvis Chipezeze, Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Willard Katsande and SuperSport winger Kudakwashe Mahachi.

The awards ceremony will happen at The Venue Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on 5 December.

Sports Personality of the Year

Nyasha Tarusenga

Edmore Sibanda

Kaitano Tembo

Themba Gorimbo

Peter Ndlovu SA Based Footballer of the Year

Elvis Chipezeze

Willard Katsande

Knox Mutizwa

Kudakwashe Mahachi

