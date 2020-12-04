Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic says he will assemble a squad which will is capable of competing at the CHAN finals despite the players last playing football a long time ago.

The Croat will lead a team of locally-based players at the CHAN finals in Cameroon next month.

Football in the country has been placed on hold since March owing to the Covid-19 crisis, a setback which has seen the Castle Lager Premier Soccer hang in the balance for months.

Logarusic however insists they have to deal with whats there and be competitive at the finals.

“Its a tall order, but we are Warriors, we are not going to Cameroon to add numbers. We have to go there and compete,” he told The Herald.

“Obviously, we judged them using information of how they played last season,’’ the coach said.

“But, in terms of form, last year is not the same as this year. Worse still, it’s not the same situation for someone who has not been active for the past eight months,” he added.

