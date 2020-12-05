Zimbabwe international Jordan Zemura was in Bournemouth matchday squad on Friday night but sat out in the entire game as his side thrashed Barnsley 4-0 to move to the top of the English Championship table.
Zemura, 21, who is used as a left-back at the Cherries, has mainly featured for the club’s developmental sides this season.
He made his fourth appearance in a matchday squad with the senior team in the Barnsley game but is still to get a league minute on the pitch.
He has only played in the EFL Cup, playing a combined 152 minutes in two games as Bournemouth crashed out in the third round.
Comments
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen