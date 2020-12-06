Knowledge Musona featured in the entire league game between Beerschot vs Eupen on Sunday afternoon.

The Zimbabwean was employed as a central midfielder in a 3-5-2 formation as Eupen won the match 1-0. The encounter marked the 30-year old’s 15th successive appearance in the team.

He got a performance rating of 7.2, registering 32/39 accurate passes, won 4/8 duels and made five recoveries.

Despite playing deep, Musona also aided the team in attack and created a number of shots at goal, though only 1/6 managed to reach the target.

Here are some of his stats in the game:

