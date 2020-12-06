Interim Barcelona president Carlos Tusquets has revealed that he would have sold Argentine ace Lionel Messi had he been in charge when the club captain asked to leave.

Messi’s well documented desire to leave the Catalan giants dominated headlines for weeks after the humiliating 2-8 defeat to Bayern in the Champions League and its not clear whether he then changed his mind or the club simply blocked his move.

Tusquets, who replaced Josep Maria Bartomeu after on interim basis after the latter resigned, has now said he would have sold Messi had he been the president that time.

“From an economic point of view, I would have sold Messi in the summer,” Tusquets told Spanish radio RAC1.

“It would have been desirable for the money we would have received, and for what we would have saved,” he added.

Meanwhile, Barcelona suffered a shocking 1-2 defeat to new boys Cadiz in LaLiga yesterday.

Comments

comments