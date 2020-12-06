Zimbabwean international Ovidy Karuru is set to make his Black Leopards debut when the Limpopo-based side meet his former paymasters Kaizer Chiefs in a DStv Premiership clash on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old joined Lidoda Duvha last week on a deal until the end of the season after impressing the Dylan Kerr-led technical team during a trial period.

Karuru will see familiar faces on the opposite side as he was previously at Amakhosi.

The former Masvingo United and Gunners man joined Chiefs as a free agent in 2014 but did not have the best of times at Naturena and eventually packed his bags and left at the end of the 2015/16 season.

He publicly stated he was not given a chance at the Soweto giants, where at some point he played for the reserves in the Muiltichoice Diski Challenge.

