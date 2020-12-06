Zimbabwean international Ovidy Karuru is set to make his Black Leopards debut when the Limpopo-based side meet his former paymasters Kaizer Chiefs in a DStv Premiership clash on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old joined Lidoda Duvha last week on a deal until the end of the season after impressing the Dylan Kerr-led technical team during a trial period.
Karuru will see familiar faces on the opposite side as he was previously at Amakhosi.
The former Masvingo United and Gunners man joined Chiefs as a free agent in 2014 but did not have the best of times at Naturena and eventually packed his bags and left at the end of the 2015/16 season.
He publicly stated he was not given a chance at the Soweto giants, where at some point he played for the reserves in the Muiltichoice Diski Challenge.
Comments
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen