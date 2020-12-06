Galatasaray have already started approaching Aston Villa for the transfer of Marvelous Nakamba, according to Fotomac.com.tr.

The website is suggesting that the move will be a six-month loan deal and the Turkish giants want to reach an agreement with all parties involved as soon as the January transfer window opens to avoid what happened in the summer when they failed to take him on board.

The club missed the deal along with two other Super Lig sides – Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor who were engaged in the race to sign the Zimbabwean.

It is also said Galatasaray will cover half of the player’s salary, which is believed to be around £45,000 (US$60,000) per week.

Nakamba, who joined Villa from Club Brugge in 2019, has only played a total of thirteen minutes in the league so far and the situation has now linked him with an exit in search of game time elsewhere.

