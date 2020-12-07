FC Platinum will face Tanzanian giants Simba SC in the first round of the CAF Champions League.

The Zimbabwe champions booked their place in the round after beating Costa do Sol of Mozambique 4-1 on aggregate in the preliminary stage. Simba, on the other hand, cruised past Plateau United of Nigeria.

The first leg in the fixture will be played between 22-23 December at the National Sports Stadium in Harare behind closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team will not use their home ground Mandava in Zvishavane or the alternative venue, Barbourfields, in Bulawayo due to CAF restrictions on both stadiums.

The return game is set for Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania between 5-6 January 2021.

Should the Platinum Boys win this meeting, they will progress to the group stages for a third consecutive time.

