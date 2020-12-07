Football in the South African top-flight, the DStv Premiership, continued this past weekend with a host of matches and here is how Zimbabwean players across the Limpopo performed for their respective sides.

Butho Ncube started while Talent Chawapihwa was an unused substitute in AmaZulu’s 1-1 draw with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

For TTM, Washington Arubi was between the sticks.

Terrence Dzvukamanja was introduced in the second half of Orlando Pirates’s entertaining 2-2 draw with Cape Town City.

Devine Lunga started while Knox Mutizwa came on in the second half of Golden Arrows’s 1-1 draw with Swallows.

Elvis Chipezeze was once again on the bench as Baroka beat Chippa United 2-1.

 

 

