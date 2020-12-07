Willard Katsande was confirmed as the best Zimbabwean player in South Africa in the past season after winning the Peter Ndlovu Footballer of the Year Award at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards – SA held in Jo’burg on Saturday evening.

Katsande, 34, beat Baroka captain Elvis Chipezeze, SuperSport United forward Kudakwashe Mahachi and Golden Arrows duo of Edmore Sibanda and Knox Mutizwa to land the gong.

The Kaizer Chiefs midfielder captained his team to a second-place finish in the league and made a total of 28 appearances across all competitions.

Sibanda and SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo lost the Sports Personality of the Year award to Mixed Martial Arts star Themba Gorimbo.

Dynamos legend George Shaya was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award for his services in sport. The now-74-year old was the Soccer Star of the Year for a record five times during his playing career in the 1960s and 70s.

