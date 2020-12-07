Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has dropped a huge bombshell on the Frenchman’s future saying it is over for him at Manchester United.

Pogba’s future old Trafford has been for a long time shrouded uncertainty with Raiola at some point clearly stating the player wants to leave the club.

Speaking to Tuttosport today, Raiola said: “I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United”.

Pogba’s contract at United was initially supposed to expire at the end of the current season but it had an option of another year extension which the club activated, meaning he is contracted to them till 2022.

