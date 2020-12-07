Zimbabwe U20 men’s team coach Tonderai Ndiraya says his side failed to execute basic instructions in their 2-0 loss to Mozambique at the COSAFA Championship on Sunday.

The Young Warriors conceded the goals in the second half which handed them their first defeat at the tournament. The boys never come alive in the entire match and made unnecessary blunders which put them under pressure.

“What was lacking from my side were basic things like striking the ball, shooting at goal and other such basics. It is a fact that if you fail to get the basics, things become difficult,” said Ndiraya, according to the Chronicle.

Zimbabwe now need a victory in their final game of the group against Lesotho, coupled with favourite results elsewhere, to stand any chance of reaching the semi-finals as a best-placed runner up.

The tournament’s finalists will automatically qualify for next year’s Afcon Under-20 competition.

