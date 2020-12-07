Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo must be licking his lips on the prospect of returning to the Camp Nou- a venue he made his favorite hunting ground during his days at Real Madrid.

The 35-year-old, who is now on the ranks of Italian champions Juventus, scored a total of 11 goals in the white shirt before he swapped it for the black and white of the Old Lady in 2018.

He returns to the venue for the first time since leaving the Spanish capital, when Juve clash with Barcelona in a Champions League Group G clash tomorrow night.

When the two sides met in the corresponding fixture in Turin, Ronaldo was sidelined due to the novel Covid-19 virus.

