The Warriors technical team today went to pay their last respects to Janet Munyaka, the broadcaster who passed away last week.

Munyaka (48), succumbed to the novel Covid-19 at St Annes Hospital on Saturday and was buried at Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare today.

Present at the burial were Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic, his assistant Lloyd ‘Lodza’ Chitembwe and team manager Wellington Mpandare.

Also present was Pardon Kadewere of the Kadewere Foundation, brother to Warriors and Olympique Lyon hotshot Tinotenda, as well former Dynamos coach Moses ‘Bambo’ Chunga.

At the time of her death, Munyaka was the national broadcaster ZBC’s Diplomatic Correspondent.

